$0.39 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,258. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $531.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

