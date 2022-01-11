$0.39 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. 9,722,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,414,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

