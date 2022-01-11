$0.44 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

