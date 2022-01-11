-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.

CCCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.