$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

