$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Colliers International Group reported sales of $913.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $3,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Colliers International Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 513,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,212. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

