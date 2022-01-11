$1.15 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. 2,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,355. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 181,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 73,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EnPro Industries by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.