$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 613.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,926,715. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

