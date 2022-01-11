$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,820. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

