$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

