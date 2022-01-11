$1.89 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Apple posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.64. 316,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,128,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $18,451,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 861.9% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 353,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 316,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

