$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.78. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.32. 13,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $91.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.