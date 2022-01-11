$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $10.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 million to $31.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SRAX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.40 on Friday. SRAX has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

