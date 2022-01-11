105,000 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of Latham Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,330,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

