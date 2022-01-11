10,501 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after buying an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 6,302,594 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

