12,000 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.15. 501,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,948. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

