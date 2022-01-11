125,000 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

