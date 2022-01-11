1,500,000 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Bought by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,000. DiamondRock Hospitality comprises about 0.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.71% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 956,416 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.0% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,373,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 509,635 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

DRH opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

