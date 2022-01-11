180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,997 shares of company stock valued at $541,339 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

