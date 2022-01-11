185,000 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,750,000. Hill-Rom accounts for 0.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.28% of Hill-Rom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

HRC remained flat at $$155.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.