199,998 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 2.34% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

