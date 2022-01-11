1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

DIBS stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

