$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFII traded down $3.97 on Monday, hitting $98.82. 281,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.