$2.51 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,641,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.26. 43,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

