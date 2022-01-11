$2.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.92. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

