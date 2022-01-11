$200.28 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post sales of $200.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.85 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $242.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $810.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $883.31 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.85.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

