2,000,000 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 2.43% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

