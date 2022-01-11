2,438 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.60. 20,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

