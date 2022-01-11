$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 74,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,776. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.