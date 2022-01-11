$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Shares of PH stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.45. 576,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,484. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.18. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.