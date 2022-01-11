3,221 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

