$332.30 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce sales of $332.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.60 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $992.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $10.34. 1,524,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $846.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

