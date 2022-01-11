360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

QFIN opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.