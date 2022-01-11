3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Trading Down 8.9%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 103,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 209,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

3DX Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

