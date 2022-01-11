45,625 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

