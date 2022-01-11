$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of THC stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,130. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.