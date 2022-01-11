5,000 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.