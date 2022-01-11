534 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.77. 85,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

