55I LLC Buys 57,886 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 438.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 109,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

