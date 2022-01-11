55I LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

55I LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

