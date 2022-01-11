55I LLC Purchases 11,578 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

55I LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000.

LDEM opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.797 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

