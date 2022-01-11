55I LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after buying an additional 3,255,421 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after buying an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after buying an additional 305,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

