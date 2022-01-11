55I LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.