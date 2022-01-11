55I LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

55I LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $380.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

