55I LLC Sells 5,077 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

55I LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,057,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $69.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

