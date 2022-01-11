5,702 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC remained flat at $$48.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,097. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.