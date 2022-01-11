$585.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post $585.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.80 million and the lowest is $508.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.74. 383,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,304. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,110,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Bally’s by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,996,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Bally’s by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

