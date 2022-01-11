$595.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $595.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.38 million. Kirby posted sales of $489.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 271,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,729. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.