6,000 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.