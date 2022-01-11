$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,272,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $819.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

